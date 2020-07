Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:11 Hits: 4

We, Olivera Zivkovic and Emily Gordine from DW, traveled for two weeks across Germany in a camper van to find out how the coronavirus pandemic has affected traveling and tourism in Germany. This is what we experienced.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-travel-diaries-traveling-in-times-of-the-pandemic/a-54294132?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf