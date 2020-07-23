Jorma Kaukonen Performs 15th Free Quarantine Concert

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 21:18 Hits: 9

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 15th FREE solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Due to the high quality video setup at the Fur Peace Station concert hall and the excellent sound system Jorma’s Live-stream concerts are a delight to watch and a pleasure to hear!

Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show or alternatively go to his YouTube channel shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one!

In case you missed #14 with Jack Casady, watch below!