Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 17:48 Hits: 4

Hear an unforgettable lineup of music from the Newport Jazz Festival, hand-picked by Christian McBride. Check out rare sets from the Clifford Brown/Max Roach Quintet, Dave Brubeck and Horace Silver.

(Image credit: Boston Globe/Getty Images)

