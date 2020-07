Articles

Published on Friday, 24 July 2020

Luke Combs announced today 2020 tour was being moved to 2021 due to COVID-19. Combs had been one of the few artsits, who had not canceled tours this year. "Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I'd play this year. Believe me, I'm just as bummed as y'all are...Playing...

