Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 12:38 Hits: 3

The Forresters are a Sydney band that combine a melodic power-pop sound with a light Americana touch that recalls everyone from Tom Petty, Wilco and The Jayhawks to fellow locals Fallon Cush. ‘I Need To Know’ is a brief two and half minute song but they cut to chase quickly finding the melodic sweet spot …

