Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

Ten years ago today, July 23, One Direction created the universe. Read an excerpt from Maria Sherman's new book on boy bands, Larger Than Life, about 1D's formation and meteoric rise.

(Image credit: Alex Fine/Courtesy of Black Dog & Leventhal)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/23/893492337/one-direction-big-bang?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music