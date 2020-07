Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 07:43 Hits: 5

DW interviews the internationally famous author about relationships, guilt and saying farewell. And his new book, "Abschiedsfarben," won't be his last.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/author-bernard-schlink-on-goodbyes-and-his-new-book/a-54267695?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf