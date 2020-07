Articles

A titan of the airwaves and our generation's voice of country music, Eddie Stubbs, has announced that after 25 years of service at The Legend WSM-AM in Nashville as a DJ and announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, he is retiring. Stubbs announced the retirement on Tuesday night (7-22) during his regular weeknight radio show.

