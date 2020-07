Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 07:18 Hits: 6

Brothers Osborne announced today they will release their third studio album, "Skeletons," on Oct. 9 on EMI Nashville. John and TJ Osborne teamed up with longtime producer Jay Joyce and co-wrote every track along with frequent collaborators Lee Miller, Craig Wiseman, Natalie Hemby and Casey Beathard....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11289