Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 14:24 Hits: 2

West has announced he's running for president. Following an apparent campaign rally on Sunday, the rapper said in a string of now-deleted tweets that his wife was trying to "lock me up with a doctor."

(Image credit: Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/21/893452532/kanye-west-tweets-then-deletes-claims-of-his-familys-concern-and-more?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music