Black fans tell Lady A the band: change the name

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Black country fans made it clear during a music panel about race and fans in Nashville last Wednesday that they were not happy with Lady A - the band and not the Seattle-based blues singer over the name controversy involving the two artists. The panelists said the band should change its name - again. The panelists also described numerous instances of uncomfortable moments during country concerts, which made them feel like outsiders....

