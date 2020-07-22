Black fans tell Lady A the band: change the name

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 07:50 Hits: 4

Black country fans made it clear during a music panel about race and fans in Nashville last Wednesday that they were not happy with Lady A - the band and not the Seattle-based blues singer over the name controversy involving the two artists. The panelists said the band should change its name - again. The panelists also described numerous instances of uncomfortable moments during country concerts, which made them feel like outsiders....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11285