Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The Avett Brothers announced today that they sold out their first live show in six months with about 1,500 tickets sold for a live drive-in concert at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. on Aug. 29. This special hometown show will celebrate the release of "The Third Gleam," out August 28 on American Recordings through Loma Vista Recordings....

