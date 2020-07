Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

On Monday, July 20th, all artists currently signed to independent music label Bloodshot Records received a letter written by the principal employees of the 25-year-old Chicago-based record label explaining in detail how the label is currently up for sale, and how they likely have been unfairly compensated by one of the owners.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/bloodshot-records-artists-warned-of-sale-accounting-issues/