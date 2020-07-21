The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Stories Songs: Al Stewart The Empty Pockets City Winery Livestream

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Though it may be challenging for some musicians to navigate the “new normal,” some iconic artists are doing just that! British singer/songwriter Al Stewart and stalwart of the British folk revival, most famous for his 1976 recording of “The Year of the Cat” and 1978 follow-up “Time Passages,” has accumulated a mesmerizing repertoire. In addition, he has performed with the likes of Alan Parsons, Richard Thompson, Rick Wakeman, Tori Amos, Jimmy Page and Laurence Juber. Imagine how these illuminating personalities may have informed Stewart’s lifelong trajectory! 

Even more recently, that versatile Chicago band, The Empty Pockets, who have performed countless times with Stewart, have had front-row seats to the tales that accompany much of his impressive set list. 

To that end, City Winery will live-stream Stories & Songs: Al Stewart & The Empty Pockets on Saturday, July 25th 2020.  The vivacious Empty Pockets will be shown performing a series of legendary Stewart songs, and related material, from the Chicago City Winery stage, sans a live audience; Al Stewart will recount the magical stories behind those well-crafted songs from his very own home. 

Stories Songs: Al Stewart The Empty Pockets City Winery Livestream

 

*All photos © Philamonjaro

Reserve tickets

Al Stewart

The Empty Pockets

 

The post Stories & Songs: Al Stewart & The Empty Pockets City Winery Livestream appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/stories-songs-al-stewart-the-empty-pockets-city-winery-livestream/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version