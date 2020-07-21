The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McGraw gives fans different look of Here On Earth

Tim McGraw fans will have the chance to experience an inside look at the release of his album, "Here On Earth," via a special event, "Here on Earth EXPERIENCE," on Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Continually live from Nashville, fans will be able to come along with McGraw as he chats with songwriters, interacts with the band and tells stories behind the new songs. With the backing of a five-piece acoustic band, McGraw will play a mix of new and old songs....

