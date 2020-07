Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:41 Hits: 2

here is so much to distill when simply broaching the subject of the trio formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, it really dissuades one from wanting to start the conversation at all, like speaking politics in mixed company. Even mentioning the name stimulates either jeers and moans, or blind approval and allyship.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-the-dixie-chicks-gaslighter/