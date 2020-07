Articles

Blake Shelton will be "Happy Anywhere," his new single with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, which is out on Friday. The feel-good tune was written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins. "Happy Anywhere" will impact country radio immediately. The song will make its TV debut on release day during the 8 a.m. hour of Shelton's appearance on the TODAY Summer 2020 Citi Music Series (NBC)....

