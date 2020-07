Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 07:43 Hits: 10

Simple, sad and sombre sounds courtesy of Minneapolis resident J.E. Sunde, taken from his upcoming new album 9 Songs About Love, due out on 20th November on French label Vietnam (distributed by Because Music / Universal). ‘I Don’t Care To Dance’ is clearly in debt to the work of Leonard Cohen but one can also …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/07/20/new-music-j-e-sunde-i-dont-care-to-dance/