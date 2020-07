Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 07:11 Hits: 7

Morgan Wallen is a dad. The surprise news was delivered on Friday in the form of Indigo "Indie" Wilder. "I'm a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now," Wallen posted on Instagram. "It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that's not...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11271