Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020

The somewhat curious, but super cool obsession that the current King of Country Music George Strait has for rock legend Tom Petty continues. It has been announced that Strait will host a tribute to Tom Petty on Petty's dedicated SiriusXM channel. Strait will spin some tunes and share some Tom Petty stories.

