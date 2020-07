Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 11:58 Hits: 7

Tuesday, July 21, marks the centennial of the birth of violinist Isaac Stern. He was not only an acclaimed musician, but a devoted teacher who was a mentor to generations of musicians.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/19/892757782/legendary-violinist-isaac-sterns-legacy-lives-on-after-100-years?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music