Rhett, Bentley, Brown headline Country Fest '21

Country Fest announced the new lineup for the 34th annual country music festival for 2021 with Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown headlining. The three-day country music and camping festival is scheduled for June 24-26, 2021 in Cadott, Wis. Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Cam, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Rhett Akins, Neal McCoy, Matt Stell and Tenille Townes also will play the fest....

