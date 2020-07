Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020 12:56 Hits: 7

"Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music," band says after cover of "In the End" appears in Trump-retweeted video

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/linkin-park-cease-and-desist-trump-video-1030886/