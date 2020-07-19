The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Country Standard Time announces Black Music Matters Festival Aug. 2-6

Country Standard Time announced today that it is presenting the Black Music Matters Festival, featuring Black Country and Americana artists, Aug. 2-6. Festival participants include Hubby Jenkins, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rissi Palmer, Miko Marks, Barrence Whitfield, Ben Hunter, Aaron Vance, Daniel Houze and Kamara Thomas. The virtual Festival will be available via Country Standard Time Facebook livestreams....

