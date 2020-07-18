Lady A the band files case against Lady A the Seattle singer

Articles

Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020

Lady A, the trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum, filed a court suit today in Nashville against a Seattle singer, also known as Lady A, for rights to the trademark Lady A. The band said that the singer was seeking $10 million. The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville. The court battle resulted from Lady Antebellum deciding to change its name to Lady A in the wake of the death of George Floyd and subsequent debate about race in America....

