Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 08:06 Hits: 7

Newport Folk Festival is not happening this year due to COVID-19, but it will dip into its long past over the July 31-Aug. 2 weekend with archival material online. Radio broadcasts from more than 60 years of archived sets, webcast concerts, and a film to close the weekend are on tap. The ticketed events will feature never-before seen live...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11259