The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Beathard becomes the King

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6

Tucker Beathard will release the second installment of his debut double album, "King," on Aug. 21 on Warner Nashville. Beathard began the 20-song effort with "Nobody's Everything." "King" is a tribute to the middle name of Beathard's late brother, Clay, who was stabbed to death in downtown Nashville last year. Beathard served as co-producer, co-writer and lead guitar and drum credits throughout the 13-song set....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11278

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version