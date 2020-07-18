Beathard becomes the King

Articles

Tucker Beathard will release the second installment of his debut double album, "King," on Aug. 21 on Warner Nashville. Beathard began the 20-song effort with "Nobody's Everything." "King" is a tribute to the middle name of Beathard's late brother, Clay, who was stabbed to death in downtown Nashville last year. Beathard served as co-producer, co-writer and lead guitar and drum credits throughout the 13-song set....

