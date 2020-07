Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:15 Hits: 4

Man does this Brooklyn-based throwback country crooner and songwriter just continue to deliver. He pulls off the feat of sounding more like Merle Haggard than Merle Haggard on the second track released from his upcoming record, "Black & Blue."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/zephaniah-ohora-delivers-again-with-black-blue/