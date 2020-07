Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

Gaslighter is country trio The Chicks' (formerly Dixie Chicks) first new album in 14 years. In some ways, the world has finally caught up to the band since it fell out of public favor in 2003.

(Image credit: Philippa Price/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/17/892100683/the-chicks-look-back-and-laugh?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music