Welch announces release of Boots No. 2

Gillian Welch announced the digital release of "Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs" on July 31 via Acony Records, the independent record label she and partner David Rawlings founded. The new collection is unearthed from a cache of home demos and reel-to-reel recordings and is the second release of archival music from Welch and Rawlings. This 48-song collection, spread over three volumes and produced by Rawlings, was recorded between the making of "Time (The Revelator)" and "Soul Journey."...

