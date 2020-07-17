Welch announces release of Boots No. 2

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

Gillian Welch announced the digital release of "Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs" on July 31 via Acony Records, the independent record label she and partner David Rawlings founded. The new collection is unearthed from a cache of home demos and reel-to-reel recordings and is the second release of archival music from Welch and Rawlings. This 48-song collection, spread over three volumes and produced by Rawlings, was recorded between the making of "Time (The Revelator)" and "Soul Journey."...

