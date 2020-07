Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

Fragrant blossoms can be relaxing, invigorating and refreshing. The scent of lavender might stir memories of a holiday in southern Provence. Which flower do you find most aromatic?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/quiz-which-flower-do-you-find-most-aromatic/a-54170029?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf