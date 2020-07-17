McGraw is Here on Earth in August, first release in five years

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 08:51 Hits: 7

Tim McGraw will release "Here on Earth" on Aug. 21 on his return to Big Machine Label Group. McGraw also released the title track today. The disc, which contains 16 songs, also features his first single "I Called Mama." Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite co-wrote "Here on Earth." The album will be McGraw's 16th studio album and his first single since returning to Big Machine Records earlier in the year. The track list is:...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11263