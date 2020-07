Articles

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels will be memorialized at a public service on Friday in Murfreesboro, Tenn., which will be livestreamed. The service will be at 11 a.m. Central at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Highway 99 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to...

