Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 08:18 Hits: 7

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast on April 18, 2021 on CBS, it was announced today. The announcement came before the 55th edition were even held. Originally set for April, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in postponing the awards from April until Wednesday, Sept 16 in Nashville....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11262