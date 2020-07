Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 08:18 Hits: 10

Molly Tuttle is going the covers route. The singer is releasing "...but I'd rather be with you" on Aug. 28 on Compass. The 10-song CD includes covers of songs of everyone from The Rolling Stones to Harry Styles....

