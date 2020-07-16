Category: Art/Music Hits: 5
The 33rd annual Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival will go virtual this year, streaming on Can’t Stop the Blues‘ Facebook page. Join in on Sunday, July 19 starting at 5 pm Pacific Time. The artists scheduled to perform are Methow Juke Joint Allstars (feat. The REAL Lady A, Polly O’ Keery, Tommy Cook, Dave Miller), Hector Anchondo, Stephanie Anne Johnson & The Hidogs, The Sons of The Soul Reviver,s Lloyd Jones, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Vanessa Collier, Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Southern Avenue, GA-20, Christone “KINGFISH” Ingram, The Bros. Landreth, Larkin Poe, and Charlie Musselwhite.
Watch The Real Lady A make the announcement below.
View this post on Instagram
#TheRealLadyA says be sure to watch our virtual fest this Sunday 7/19 at 5 pm Pacific Time. Thx Lady A! #winthropblues
The physical gathering has been rescheduled to 2021. Winthrop issued this statement:
When we cancelled the 2020 Winthrop R&B Festival, we offered our ticket buyers two options — a full refund, or the opportunity to donate all or part of their ticket purchase to the Festival. The response has been overwhelmingly generous, not that we are surprised!
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival has weathered many hardships over its 33 years—wicked winds, raging wildfires— and some of those challenges nearly sank the event. But thanks to our attendees and our dedicated Winthrop team and partners, the Festival not only survived, but grew stronger, became financially sustainable, and thrived as the largest and longest-running blues festival in Washington.
Our deepest gratitude to all who donated (listed below). Because of YOU we were able to provide ‘blues stimulus’ grants to all artists booked this year as well as provide funding to The Cove Food Bank. YOU ARE AMAZING!
The post Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival: The Real Lady A, Larkin Poe, Charlie Musselwhite, and More appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/winthrop-rhythm-and-blues-festival-the-real-lady-a-larkin-poe-charlie-musselwhite-and-more/