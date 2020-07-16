Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival: The Real Lady A, Larkin Poe, Charlie Musselwhite, and More

When we cancelled the 2020 Winthrop R&B Festival, we offered our ticket buyers two options — a full refund, or the opportunity to donate all or part of their ticket purchase to the Festival. The response has been overwhelmingly generous, not that we are surprised!

Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival has weathered many hardships over its 33 years—wicked winds, raging wildfires— and some of those challenges nearly sank the event. But thanks to our attendees and our dedicated Winthrop team and partners, the Festival not only survived, but grew stronger, became financially sustainable, and thrived as the largest and longest-running blues festival in Washington.

Our deepest gratitude to all who donated (listed below). Because of YOU we were able to provide ‘blues stimulus’ grants to all artists booked this year as well as provide funding to The Cove Food Bank. YOU ARE AMAZING!