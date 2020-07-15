Lady A ‘Live in New Orleans’ Drops July 18

Articles

Lady A and her Baby Blues Funk band took her style of Blues & Funk down to Naw’lins in June of 2019 for some fun at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

A first time live concert was a dream come true with its challenges and its rewards.

This album is fun and hosts some of the bands favorites tunes sung by Lady A and her collaboration with artists such as Producer/Vocalist/Drummer John Oliver III; Vocalist/Songwriter – Roz Royster McCommon; Pianist – Paul Richardson; and Producer/Vocalist/Guitarist – Dexter Allen.

Thank you for sharing in this 1st with us.

Lady A Live in New Orleans will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and Lady A’s website. Support REAL talent. Support the REAL Lady A!

#TheRealLadyAEveryday

This song, “Doin’ Fine,” is one of the 13 tracks on Live in New Orleans. On the new album she intros the song with, “This song I wrote because I am blessed every day I wake up 6 feet above ground. I wake up and say, ‘Lord, thank ya! Cuz I’m doin’ fine.’ ”

*Feature image Lady A holding her brand new release Live in New Orleans – photo from Facebook.

