Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Just about nothing will be able to salvage the train wreck that is 2020, but a new record from Brent Cobb will surely make it a bit more bearable. The Georgia-bred singer and songwriter announced late Tuesday night (7-14) that he has a new album called 'Keep 'Em On They Toes' on the way.

