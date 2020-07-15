Mick Hayes Road Trip Part One: Cleveland, Ohio

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 18:04 Hits: 5

Good Morning from sunny Nashville, Tennessee!

With this first entry, there’s already so much to report in the first 700 miles of this promotional journey. Where do I start? First, thanks to my publicist Jill Kettles, everyone at American Blues Scene, and my co-pilot John Gifford III for their help with this trip! As cliché as it sounds, making MY CLAIM TO FAME over the last year and a half was much more than a dream come true; I was validated for what I loved the most and found myself again musically

We start things off right with a double order of Buffalo wings from Duff’s back home at the very same location they brought President Obama when he visited Buffalo NY. Then we packed the car and made our way to the first major destination of Cleveland OH to visit Gotta Groove Records where the vinyl copies of MY CLAIM TO FAME were pressed.

Matt, Vince, and Vince Jr. have been so very kind and were gracious enough to welcome us in and go over the safety requirements at this time so that we could get a glimpse into the record making process. John and I agree it’s not at all what we pictured, and we have a much deeper appreciation for all that went into making this record a physical product. The overall highlight of this was seeing the how their Hamilton press from the late 70’s makes 7” (45 rpm) records. That particular machine has made some many great records over the years, that it was great to see it running and betting the odds in today’s digital age.