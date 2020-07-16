Country Standard Time announces Black Music Matters Festival Aug. 2-6

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Country Standard Time announced today that it is presenting the Black Music Matters Festival, featuring Black Country and Americana artists, Aug. 2-6. Festival participants include Hubby Jenkins, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rissi Palmer, Miko Marks, Barrence Whitfield, Ben Hunter, Aaron Vance, Daniel Houze and Kamara Thomas. The virtual Festival will be available via Country Standard Time Facebook livestreams....

