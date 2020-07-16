Cobb will Keep 'Em On They Toes

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Brent Cobb will release his new album, "Keep 'Em On They Toes," on Oct. 2 on his own label, Ol' Buddy Records, via Thirty Tigers. Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchie, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger), the album features 10 new songs including the title track, which was written by Cobb and his wife Layne and is debuting today. The song's video, which was directed by Christian Hansen, is available as well....

