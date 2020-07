Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 07:53 Hits: 7

Memorial days, monuments: Every nation recalls its history. For most Germans, the past is a source of shame, as DW's Dana Regev from Israel has learned.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/knowing-germany-s-remembrance-culture-as-a-foreigner/a-54012402?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf