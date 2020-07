Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 13 July 2020

Robert Speker wanted to keep spirits up while visitors and outside entertainment were banned due to COVID-19. His ingenious idea: cast the residents as rock stars.

(Image credit: Screengrab by NPR/Robert Speker on Twitter)

