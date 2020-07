Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Ryan Griffin will make his major label debut on Aug. 28 with the EP, "Name On It." Griffin, who co-wrote Kelsea Ballerini's number one hit "Dibs," has shared several of the tracks that will be featured on the project, including his live-for-today anthem "Right Here Right Now" and "Going Going Gone." His most recent track, is"One Prayer Left."...

