Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 07:19 Hits: 4

Luke Combs makes history this week as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at the top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Combs broke Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as his acclaimed number one record, "What You See Is What You Get," once again tops the...

