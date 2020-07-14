Paisley sells out Live From the Drive-In Shows

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Brad Paisley performed with his full tour set up for his first in-person live music concert since mid March in the first ever Live Nation U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From the Drive In with sold-out all three stops, St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis. Darius Rucker headlined his show on the final night of the weekend in Nashville, complete with a "Only Wanna Be With You" sing-a-long with the crowd. Jon Pardi headlined in Nashville on Friday and Indianapolis on Saturday....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11270