Paisley sells out Live From the Drive-In Shows

Brad Paisley performed with his full tour set up for his first in-person live music concert since mid March in the first ever Live Nation U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From the Drive In with sold-out all three stops, St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis. Darius Rucker headlined his show on the final night of the weekend in Nashville, complete with a "Only Wanna Be With You" sing-a-long with the crowd. Jon Pardi headlined in Nashville on Friday and Indianapolis on Saturday....

