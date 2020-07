Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 12:21 Hits: 3

One of the most innovative pop music producers of the 1970s and '80s, Plank recorded groundbreaking albums by Kraftwerk and Krautrock pioneers like Neu! before riding the British New Wave with Ultravox and Eurythmics.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/conny-plank-the-visionary-behind-kraftwerk-and-krautrock/a-54068438?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf