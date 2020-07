Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020

In a recent interview, Willie Nelson said he has a Roger Miller tribute album on the way. He also told the story of how he once turned down recording "The Gambler." Written by Don Schlitz, it became the signature song for Kenny Rogers when Kenny released it in 1978.

