Marcus King Announces “Four Of A Kind” Live Stream Event

24 year old phenom singer and songwriter, Marcus King, has announced Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville. The four night full production livestream series, benefiting MusiCares airs every Monday at 8p CT July 13th through August 3rd. Filmed in Nashville, each show has a unique performance concept and will feature guests including Brent Hinds (of Mastodon,) Billy Strings, Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, and more.

Putting on “Four of a Kind” is a welcomed challenge for the band and I.After a few months off the road and some time to recuperate, we want to get together and make some music. It is all very new to us, performing with no audience and still trying to bring the same energy as a full live show. With some help from some of our closest friends and new ones too, a lovely crew of masked, socially distanced AND socially conscious people, we’re excited to have something we can all feel proud of and share with you all! We chose MusicCares as our charity for the event based on the amount of love and effort they have poured into the music community in times of need. They continue to help those that need it the most and we are thrilled to partner with them.

The first episode will feature The Marcus King Band, performing King’s critically acclaimed record El Dorado in full. Episode two will see King joined by friends Billy Strings and Maggie Rose for an all-night jam. Episode three features Brent Hinds from Mastodon who joins The Marcus King Trio for a full blown rock show. The fourth and final episode features a star studded lineup with The Marcus King Band, performing The Last Waltz, alongside guests, Jennnifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, and more.

All net ticket proceeds will be donated to MusiCares, with tickets priced from $10 to $40 for all four nights of entertainment, as well as a “Full House” promotion – all 4 nights and a poster for $50. In addition, through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, Spotify will match the proceeds donated to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.

Add-on packages including Ante Up (where single night tickets can be upgraded to all 4 nights), discount codes for T Shirts and promotions include a free signed poster for the first 100 people who purchase tickets.

Marcus King’s recent album El Dorado, is a contemporary exploration of southern R&B, country-soul, classic rock and blues and established the 24 year old phenom as one of the most soulful voices of his generation. With an arresting voice that featured as lead instrument, King’s vocal took center stage alongside a genre bending blend of subtle acoustics, bright pedal steel, raucous electric guitars and blistering solos.

Full Schedule:

July 13 – 8pm CT – “The Marcus King Band Performs El Dorado”

July 20 – 8pm CT – “Marcus King & Friends” Featuring special guests Billy Strings and Maggie Rose

July 27 – 8pm CT – “The Marcus King Trio” Featuring special guest Brent Hinds (of Mastodon)

August 3 – 8pm CT – “The Marcus King Band performs The Last Waltz” Featuring Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Elizabeth Cook, Ida Mae, Maggie Rose, Nicki Bluhm, Sierra Ferrell

Ticket Pricing

High Card (1 Night Ticket): $10

Two of a Kind (Pick 2 nights): $15

Four of a Kind (All 4 nights): $30

Full House (All 4 nights + poster): $50 First 100 that buy get a signed poster



MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares’ services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly influence the health and welfare of the music community.

Tickets and more info on how to stream are available at marcuskingband.com

