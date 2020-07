Articles

Alan Jackson remains one of the few major acts in country music who continues to try and navigate COVID-19 concerns to keep 2020 dates on the calendar, but there hasn't been a lot of updates from his camp, or much clarity in rescheduled dates. So here's a run down of what we know at this point.

